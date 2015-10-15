* Panel suggests merging pension funds, setting up buffer
* Protesters block entrance to labour ministry
* Parliament debates reforms' bill ahead of bailout review
By Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Oct 15 Greece must crack down on
undeclared work, create more jobs, merge its pension funds and
unify contribution rates to revamp its ailing pension system, a
committee set up to find ways to make the system viable said on
Thursday.
The report had been due to be presented at the labour
ministry but was moved to parliament after about 200 people
protesting against a first set of pension reforms on which
lawmakers will vote by Friday blocked the ministry's entrance.
Athens needs to pass the legislation to complete its first
bailout review and qualify for the next instalment of a 86
billion euro ($98.14 billion) bailout that is keeping the state
afloat.
Greece has promised its international lenders a
comprehensive pension reform plan by December. But Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras' government faces resistance to changes
from a country worn down by six years of recession and
austerity.
In making its proposals, which aim to make the system viable
up to 2050, the committee of experts took into account
demographics and the deterioration in employment and income
during years of crisis that shrank the economy by a quarter.
"The current situation is dramatic. The system is not viable
but in addition, it has become non-credible due to the
across-the-board cuts that have been imposed since 2010," the
committee's president Athena Petroglou told reporters.
Greece has made several failed attempts to overhaul its
pension system, most recently in 2010. Failing to pursue reforms
and raise revenues during the crisis, it imposed several waves
of deep pension cuts.
Labour Minister George Katrougkalos said the panel's report
was not binding but would be the basis for consultation with
social partners, and that a draft bill would be ready in
November.
The panel urged tighter cooperation between political
parties to achieve the much-needed reform. It also said the
state must find ways to stop people retiring early.
It proposes that a buffer fund be set up, to be financed by
the budget, pension funds and other resources such as a wealth
tax or a levy on bank transactions. Its funding needs will be
determined through actuarial studies.
Later on Thursday and on Friday, parliament will vote on a
bill which gradually raises the retirement age to 67 years by
2022 and cuts pensions by 10 percent for people below that age
who have retired but have yet to reach 67.
Outside the labour ministry, protesters from
communist-affiliated party PAME hung out a huge banner reading:
"We won't become slaves of the 21st century".
"They want us to work until we get very old, without
pensions and with no access to health and security," PAME said.
"We should not let them destroy social security."
PAME and public sector union ADEDY will hold a rally in
Athens outside parliament on Friday.
Tsipras' left-wing government on Wednesday suspended plans
to increase tax on rental incomes after a public outcry, saying
it was still negotiating with international lenders on reforms
ahead of the vote.
($1 = 0.8763 euros)
(Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Catherine Evans)