ATHENS Feb 11 Thousands of Greeks took to the
streets of Athens on Wednesday to support their new
anti-austerity government which was locked in tough negotiations
with euro zone partners in Brussels.
Satellite demonstrations were expected in Brussels, at the
European Central Bank in Frankfurt and elsewhere in Europe.
Standing in front of parliament, protesters unfurled banners
reading "Bankrupt but Free" and "Stop Austerity, Support Greece,
Change Europe."
Greece's government, led by the radical left-wing Syriza
party, won power last month on a wave of anger over austerity
imposed under a European Union/International Monetary Fund
bailout programme.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras tweeted a picture of the
Athens protest, saying: "In the cities of Greece and Europe the
people are fighting the negotiation battle, They are our
strength."
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis was attending a meeting of
his euro zone peers in Brussels to press for a new debt deal and
an end to many of the tough reforms required by the bailout
deal.
Protesters in Athens singled out German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, who has led demands for Athens to keep promises made by
the last conservative-led government under the deal.
"We're here to support our government's decision. We are
against austerity and the bailout. You can't live on 500 euros a
month. We hate Merkel because Germany is responsible for the
crisis here," said one of the demonstrators, Angela Dimou.
A poll on Tuesday showed 75 percent support in Greece for
the government's stance. However, Greece's EU partners have
shown little sign of meeting the demands from Athens.
(Reporting by Athens bureau. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and David
Stamp)