ATHENS, July 15 Pharmacists pulled down their
shutters across Greece on Wednesday and civil servants walked
off their jobs in protest against a new bailout deal that saved
Athens from bankruptcy but will impose more reforms on a country
already deep in crisis.
Protesters marched against austerity in central Athens in
the morning, holding banners reading "Cancel the bailout!" and
"No to the policies of the EU, the ECB and the IMF" but only a
few thousand people took part in the early rallies.
Other marches are planned for later on Wednesday but
opposition on the streets has so far been limited and an opinion
poll published on Tuesday suggested that more than 70 percent of
people wanted parliament to approve the bailout.
Lawmakers are due to vote on the measures which are key to
unlocking the aid Greece needs to stay afloat but which are hard
to accept for many in a country where unemployment has jumped
above 25 percent and the economy has shrunk by a quarter in the
course of two previous bailouts.
"After five years of salary cuts and harsh measures the
Europeans still want more," said Stavros Koutsioubelis, a
spokesman for the ADEDY public sector union, urging lawmakers to
reject the deal.
Unions, but also lawmakers in Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras'
leftist Syriza party, chafe at a raft of tax hikes and pension
reforms that must be passed in the vote on Wednesday if bailout
talks with international lenders are to start.
"There was a different programme before the election so the
measures should not be approved, and if they are approved they
should not be implemented," said 40-year-old civil servant
Christos Vagenas, who had voted for Syriza in January.
Pharmacists, already grappling with difficulties to get
their hands on medicines amid capital controls and a row over
exports, also went on strike to protest plans that could see
people without a chemist degree own pharmacies, a union
spokesman said.
In the bailout bill, the government commits to adopting by
July 22 a timeframe for a reform of pharmacy ownership. That is
one of the steps to liberalise the economy required by its euro
zone peers as a condition to open aid talks.
Pharmacists are also worried about the fact that the EU
statement foresees talks on opening up the sale of
over-the-counter drugs.
For the time being they can only be purchased in pharmacies
and make up around 25 percent of the pharmacists' income, the
Health Ministry said.
The Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had decided to ban
the export of 25 drugs, following warnings of possible shortages
as pharmacists said they had difficulties getting access to some
medicines.
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Michele Kambas
and Costas Pitas; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Anna
Willard)