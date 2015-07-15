(Adds calm returning to central square, details)
By Vassilis Triandafyllou and Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, July 15 Greek anti-establishment
protesters threw stones and dozens of petrol bombs at police in
front of parliament on Wednesday before a key vote on a bailout
deal, in some of the most serious violence in more than two
years.
Police responded with tear gas, sending hundreds of people
fleeing in central Syntagma Square.
Garbage cans and a vehicle belonging to a television crew
were also set on fire. The clashes were brief and calm largely
returned to the square, with a few hundred protesters staying on
under heavy police surveillance.
Earlier, thousands took to the streets of Athens in a series
of otherwise peaceful marches during the day to protest against
the new bailout deal that saved Greece from bankruptcy but will
impose more reforms on a country already deep in crisis.
Once a common sight in protest marches in Greece, clashes
with police had been very rare since the leftist Syriza party
came to power in January. About 30 people were detained, a
police source said.
Just before the clashes, protesters marched waving banners
reading "Cancel the bailout!" and "No to the policies of the EU,
the ECB and the IMF."
Pharmacists pulled down their shutters across Greece and
civil servants walked off their jobs in protest in a 24-hour
strike against reforms.
"Further austerity is unacceptable," said Stavros
Koutsioubelis, a spokesman for the ADEDY public sector union,
urging lawmakers to reject the deal.
Opposition on the streets has so far been limited, however,
and an opinion poll published on Tuesday suggested that more
than 70 percent of people wanted parliament to approve the
bailout.
Lawmakers are due to vote after midnight on the raft of tax
hikes and pension reforms that are hard to accept for many in a
country where unemployment has jumped above 25 percent and the
economy has shrunk by a quarter in the course of two previous
bailouts.
"The bailout to be voted today is against the people, it is
against the workers. It is by far the most barbaric - even worse
than the two previous ones which were also barbaric,"
19-year-old protester Dimitris said.
Some protesters had no illusions about what the rallies
could achieve. "The demonstration is the appropriate way, we
don't expect it will change anything of course," said Pepi
Filippidi, 42, a public sector employee. "But what else can we
do, put bombs and blow ourselves up?"
Not all are backing the protest rallies, whose turnout pale
in comparison to the tens of thousands of the first years of the
crisis.
"The measures should be adopted by parliament so that
stability can come back," said 30-year-old cook Yannis
Zafiriadis, who was waiting to withdraw money at an ATM as
protesters marched by.
"We have to give Tsipras the chance to complete the four
years we elected him to govern for. Only afterwards should he be
judged, on completion."
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, Angeliki
Koutantou, George Georgiopoulos and Michele Kambas; Writing by
Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Heavens)