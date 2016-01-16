ATHENS Jan 16 Greek workers marched through the
streets of Athens on Saturday to protest against the leftist-led
government's planned pension reform which the country's
international creditors have demanded as part of its third
bailout.
About 3,000 public and private sector workers, pensioners
and students rallied peacefully outside parliament. They held
banners reading "You cannot bargain with social security" and
chanted "Your hands off our pensions!"
"We will fight to protect our rights and force the
government to withdraw this monstrous plan that it calls a
reform," the secretary-general of private sector union GSEE,
Nikos Kioutsoukis, told Reuters.
Turnout in recent protests has been weak, mainly due to
austerity fatigue and resignation after five years of
belt-tightening and two bailouts that have shut businesses and
pushed up unemployment but have not pulled Greece out of the
crisis.
On Feb. 4, labour unions will stage a 24-hour general strike
against the planned reform, the third such walkout in three
months. Turnout will indicate the level of resistance the
government faces as it pushes through tough measures.
This week lawyers staged one of their biggest rallies in
recent years and they have threatened to step up labour action.
Farmers are also gearing up for road and border crossing
blockades against the planned pension cuts and social security
contribution increases.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was first elected a year ago
promising to end austerity. After tough negotiations he signed
up to a third bailout in July and was re-elected in September on
a mandate to implement it while protecting the vulnerable.
Greece's first bailout review is expected to officially
begin next week. The lenders currently see a fiscal gap of well
over 1.5 percent of GDP for 2016, according to sources close to
the talks, and expect tough talks on pension reform.
"We will defend what is non-negotiable for us," Labour
Minister George Katrougalos told Skai TV.
