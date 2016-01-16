(Adds Greek PM quote, poll, details)
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS Jan 16 Greek workers marched through the
streets of Athens on Saturday to protest against the leftist-led
government's planned pension reform, which the country's
international creditors have demanded as part of its third
bailout.
About 3,000 public and private sector workers, pensioners
and students rallied peacefully outside parliament. They held
banners reading "You cannot bargain with social security" and
chanted "Your hands off our pensions!"
"We will fight to protect our rights and force the
government to withdraw this monstrous plan that it calls a
reform," the secretary-general of the private sector union GSEE,
Nikos Kioutsoukis, told Reuters.
Turnout in recent protests has been weak, mainly due to
austerity fatigue and resignation after five years of
belt-tightening and two bailouts that have shut businesses and
pushed up unemployment but have not pulled Greece out of crisis.
On Feb. 4, labour unions will stage a 24-hour general strike
against the planned reform, the third such walkout in three
months. Turnout will indicate the level of resistance the
government faces as it pushes through unpopular measures.
This week lawyers staged one of their biggest rallies in
recent years. They have threatened to step up labour action and
farmers are also preparing pension protests.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was first elected a year ago
promising to end austerity. After tough negotiations, he signed
up to a third bailout in July and was re-elected in September on
a mandate to implement it while protecting the vulnerable.
Greece's first bailout review is expected to officially
begin next week. The lenders currently see a fiscal gap of well
over 1.5 percent of GDP for 2016, according to sources close to
the talks, and expect tough talks on pension reform.
"We will defend what is non-negotiable for us," Labour
Minister George Katrougalos told Greek Skai TV, referring to
pension cuts. Economy Minister George Stathakis told the Real
News newspaper he expected a compromise to be reached.
The government, which has a slim parliamentary majority, has
sought broad political support for the reforms it needs to
legislate to pass the review and start talks on debt relief.
But newly elected conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis
said this week his New Democracy party would reject the pension
reform bill. An Alco poll for Sunday's Proto Thema newspaper put
New Democracy 3.9 points ahead of Tsipras's Syriza.
As part of the bailout and to appease angry voters, Tsipras
has also vowed to go after tax dodgers and fight corruption,
which many Greeks blame for the country's fiscal woes.
On Saturday, he met Norbert-Walter Borjans, finance minister
of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which has given
Athens details of accounts held by Greeks in Switzerland.
"We're determined to fight tax evasion and your information
and help are critical," Tsipras told Borjans.
