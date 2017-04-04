By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, April 4 Thousands of elderly Greeks
protested peacefully on Tuesday against more pension cuts, as
cash-strapped Greece remained locked in talks with lenders on
further austerity and unpopular labour reforms.
Pension cuts have been a regular feature of austerity drives
to ensure that financial aid continues to the indebted country.
Greece has needed three multi-billion bailouts since 2010 to
stave off bankruptcy.
Greece is now negotiating new cuts to keep its latest 86
billion-euro ($91.54 billion) bailout. They would represent the
12th reduction in pensions in seven years, a controversial issue
for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whose Syriza party vowed to
fight austerity when it was elected to office in 2015.
"Tsipras has betrayed us," said Stelios Vitzilaios as he
marched with about another 4,000 pensioners through Athens with
the aid of a walking stick. He started work at the age of 14,
and now takes a 550-euro pension a month, 100 euros less than
pre-crisis levels.
Pensioners in the country are often the sole means of
support in a household, where a quarter of the workforce is
jobless.
Several said their pensions were financially supporting
unemployed adult members of their family and that they scrimped
on food.
"We have cut everything. We only eat beans," said Triainos
Softsis, 82. His 800-euro pension was cut to 650 euro during the
crisis, and now, he says, he financially supports two children
and grandchildren.
Greece has agreed to cut pension spending after its current
bailout expires in 2018. It has sought to implement the cuts
gradually, over two or three years. But Germany and the
International Monetary Fund want them implemented in 2019,
sources said.
Greece's finance and labour ministers were due to fly to
Brussels on Tuesday for consultations with lenders, hoping to
wrap up a long-delayed bailout review that will unlock more aid
before repayments loom this summer.
One placard summed up the mood at Tuesday's demonstration:
"Don't slash pensions. Go slash your throats."
($1 = 0.9395 euros)
