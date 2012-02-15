BRUSSELS Feb 15 The euro zone could increase the voluntary take-up of a Greek debt swap offer by making the cash "sweetener" attached to the offer provisional on investors signing up, a paper circulated among euro zone officials by the Netherlands says.

Greece has almost completed talks with private bondholders on a debt swap, which aims at slashing privately owned Greek debt by around 100 billion euros, based on investors accepting a 50 percent nominal loss on their holdings.

Under the broad terms of deal, agreed by euro zone leaders in October, out of the 50 percent that investors would get back, 35 percent would come from new Greek bonds and 15 percent in cash from the euro zone.

But some investors are reluctant to take part in the offer, expected to be launched in the next few days, because they believe they can get a better deal by holding out and either getting paid in full at maturity, or by getting money from insurance contracts they bought against Greek default.

Without a high participation rate in the debt restructuring, Greece may not be able to reduce its debt to the target of 120 percent of GDP by 2020, the level the IMF sees as sustainable. The debt level is currently around 160 percent.

Greece is therefore considering retroactively introducing collective action clauses (CAC) into all its bonds -- legal caveats that would make a restructuring agreed by a majority of bondholders binding on all bondholders.

The Dutch paper explores how to give those who want to participate in the restructuring a better deal than those who oppose it, while maintaining the principle of equal treatment of creditors.

"In the CAC procedure old bonds will be exchanged for new bonds worth 35 percent in nominal value, just as is currently envisaged, but without the 15 percent upfront cash payment," the paper, obtained by Reuters said.

"When the majority accepts the new terms it becomes binding for everyone with no differentiation whatsoever. Everyone receives the same new bond," the paper said.

But the majority that accepted voluntarily, enabling the CACs to become binding, could then get the 15 percent cash payment from the euro zone bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

"The bond exchange and the cash payment should not be seen as one undivided package, but as two different elements with two different legal characteristics," the paper said.

"Only the 35 percent bond will be put to the vote in the CAC procedure while the 15 percent upfront cash is provided by the EFSF to the majority of creditors who share the effort of the official sector and actively agree to support a country in deep distress," it said.

The paper notes that unlike Greece, the EFSF has no contractual relationship with Greece's bondholders, therefore it would not have to observe any equal treatment rules.

"Specifically, this means that the EFSF will provide a 15 percent cash payment to those who have explicitly accepted the Greek invitation to tender their bonds before closing date (say 1 March 2012) and who have voted accordingly in the bondholder meeting," the paper said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)