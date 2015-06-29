ATHENS, June 29 The Greek government on Monday
published the text of the question it plans to put to citizens
in a referendum on Sunday, asking them to decide whether or not
to accept the demands made by international lenders in return
for fresh cash to keep Greece from defaulting on its debts.
The referendum poses a simple question: "Should the proposal
that was submitted by the European Commission, the European
Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund at the
Eurogroup of June 25, 2015, which consists of two parts that
together constitute their comprehensive proposal, be accepted?"
The "No" box appears as the first option, above the "Yes"
box.
The leftist-led government, which rejected the proposal in
negotiations as contrary to its electoral pledges, has urged
Greeks to vote "No".
It says this will strengthen its hand in talks with the
lenders, but euro zone leaders including European Commission
chief Jean-Claude Juncker, Eurogroup chairman Jeroen
Dijsselbloem and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi made clear
on Monday they would see a 'No' vote as a rejection of euro
membership.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)