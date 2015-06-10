(Adds quotes, background)
ATHENS, June 10 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
downgraded Greece's sovereign rating deeper into junk territory
on Wednesday, questioning whether its debt is sustainable after
the government delayed a payment to the International Monetary
Fund.
In a statement, S&P said it had lowered the rating by one
notch to CCC from CCC+, saying that as Athens delayed the debt
repayment last Friday, the government appeared to be
prioritising pension payments and domestic spending over its
debt-service obligations.
Greece exercised its right to group all its payments to the
IMF due in June and pay them before the end of the month.
However, the country appears unlikely to be able to make
this 1.6 billion euro payment without sealing a cash-for-reform
deal with its international creditors, and negotiations in
Brussels are so far deadlocked, raising the risk of an imminent
default.
S&P also said that given the risk of a further worsening of
liquidity for the government, its banks, and the economy, its
credit outlook for Greece is negative.
"In our view, without a turnaround in the trajectory of
nominal GDP and deep public-sector reform, Greece's debt is
unsustainable," it said.
In the absence of deal between Greece and its EU/IMF
creditors, S&P said "the Greek government will likely default
on its commercial debt within the next 12 months", but expressed
pessimism that any official debt relief or more substantial
financing will be agreed in the next few days.
Moody's Investors Service downgraded Greece's government
bond rating to 'Caa2' from 'Caa1' in April and assigned it a
"negative" outlook, due to uncertainty over whether the country
will be able to reach a deal with its international lenders in
time to meet upcoming debt repayments.
