ATHENS, July 12 Germany is trying to humiliate
Greece by bringing new demands for a bailout deal, Dimitrios
Papadimoulis, Vice-President of the European Parliament and
member of Greece's ruling Syriza party, said on Sunday.
Highlighting the depth of reluctance to grant another rescue
to Greece, Germany's finance ministry put forward a paper on
Saturday demanding stronger Greek measures or a five-year
"time-out" from the euro zone that looked like a disguised
expulsion.
"What is at play here is an attempt to humiliate Greece and
Greeks, or to overthrow the (Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras
government," Papadimoulis told Mega TV.
