ATHENS, June 4 Lawmakers from Greece's ruling
Syriza party reacted with dismay and fury on Thursday to a
package of reforms creditors offered Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras in return for cash, with one senior party official
calling it a "murderous" proposal.
The starkly negative reaction points to a growing risk of a
rift or outright revolt within the radical leftist party, which
could prompt Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to resort to early
elections to overcome divisions and win acceptance for a deal.
Avgi, the Syriza party newspaper headlined its Thursday
edition: "A continuation of austerity? No, thanks!", while the
top-selling daily Ta Nea splashed: "Death toll required for an
agreement."
Full details of the plan drawn up by European and IMF
creditors have yet to emerge after European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker outlined it to Tsipras at late-night talks
in Brussels. But partial details that have leaked so far showed
demands for pension cuts and tax hikes that Tsipras's government
would struggle to implement.
"(Juncker) took on the dirty work and conveyed the most
vulgar, most murderous, toughest plan when everyone hoped that
the deal was closing," Alexis Mitropoulos, a deputy parliament
speaker and senior official within Syriza told Mega TV. "And
that at a time when we were finally moving towards an agreement
we all want because we rule out a rift leading to tragedy."
Lawmakers were incensed in particular by a proposal to scrap
a benefit for low-income pensioners and a value-added tax change
that Tsipras said would raise the value added tax on electricity
by 10 percentage points.
Such measures are anathema to Syriza, which in January
became the first radical leftist party to assume power in modern
Greek history on a pledge to end austerity and raise living
standards for Greeks battered by five years of hardship.
NO SURRENDER
A minority far-left faction within the party has made its
anger at the negotiations clear in recent weeks, prompting
speculation of an open rift that breaks the party up.
Syriza's policy-making central committee rejected a motion
by that faction to halt repayments to the IMF as part of the
negotiations by the relatively narrow margin of 95 to 75 after a
fierce debate last month.
"What appears to have been discussed and to have been
proposed by Mr Juncker during his meeting with the Greek prime
minister is beneath (our) expectations in every way," Deputy
Shipping Minister Thodoris Dritsas told Greek television. "If
reports are confirmed, obviously we cannot accept them."
He repeated an oft-repeated Syriza mantra that Greece would
not bow to terms that the party deemed humiliating. "If our
lenders want full surrender, they won't have it," said Dritsas,
an outspoken opponent of privatisations demanded by the lenders.
The angry reactions piled growing pressure on Tsipras, who
has to balance efforts to keep his party together with the
simultaneous need to seal a deal with creditors to get aid
flowing into Greek state coffers before cash runs out.
Athens has been tottering close to bankruptcy for weeks, and
worries about the country's fate have prompted Greeks to
withdraw money from banks and sent a ravaged economy back into a
recession.
In a sign of the limited options facing the government, one
Syriza official said any deal with lenders would win approval by
the party's lawmakers after both sides made concessions.
"I believe that when it arrives, it will be approved by
parliament," Dimitris Papadimoulis, a Syriza member of European
parliament, told Greek television.
"I don't see any high-ranking Syriza member wanting to pull
the carpet from under Tsipras' feet."
(Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Paul Taylor)