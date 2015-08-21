* Tsipras hopes to strengthen hold on power
* Euro zone officials hope for more stable Greek govt
* Markets worry about near-term uncertainty
By Jussi Rosendahl and Shadia Nasralla
HELSINKI/VIENNA, Aug 21 European policymakers
saw Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' resignation and
election call as a gambit to consolidate support for Athens' new
bailout, but the move unnerved some investors who worried on
Friday that reforms could be delayed.
Tsipras resigned on Thursday, hoping to strengthen his hold
on power in snap elections after seven months in office in which
he fought Greece's creditors for a better bailout deal but had
to cave in.
Thomas Wieser, the head of the Euro Working Group which
prepares decisions for meetings of euro zone finance ministers,
took a sanguine view of the move.
"This was really an expected step and for many people a
desired step to get to a clearer structure in the Greek
government," he told Austrian broadcaster ORF.
Many investors, nonetheless, played safe. German Bund yields
fell as the prospect of snap elections in Greece increased
demand for safe-haven assets, which were also buoyed by concerns
about a deepening economic slowdown in China.
Christian Lenk, strategist at DZ Bank, said Tsipras'
resignation was a double-edged sword.
"In the short-term it creates a lot of uncertainty, it will
cause a delay in the reforms demanded by the memorandum of
understanding. Most likely there will be no progress until we
see a new government," he said.
"However, looking at the latest polls we see Syriza very
strongly leading among the Greek parties," he added. "We see
quite a strong win and the new government should be way more
stable than the older one and this should dampen implementation
risk in the longer term."
Muddying the political picture in Greece, however, a
parliament deputy speaker announced on Friday that far-left
rebels in Syriza had broken away to form a new party with 25
lawmakers. There were also expected to be delays as other
parties were asked constitutionally if they could form a
government.
REVIEW DELAY?
On Thursday, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the Eurogroup of
euro zone finance ministers, said he hoped Tsipras' resignation
and new elections would not delay or derail the bailout package
Athens has negotiated with its creditors.
Athens faces a review of reforms it is required to make
under the package in October.
Finnish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb said he did not
believe that Tsipras' resignation would have an impact on the
execution of the new loan programme.
"We assume that whatever the government, this new deal and
its conditions will remain. Regardless the election, Greece's
problems will not disappear anywhere," he told Helsingin Sanomat
newspaper .
"An optimist would of course think that a wider coalition
and better support for the bailout package would come out."
In Germany, where parliament voted in favour of a third
Greek bailout on Wednesday despite a rebellion among Chancellor
Angela Merkel's own allies, conservative lawmaker Hans
Michelbach said Tsipras was damaging his own country.
"He is again creating insecurities where a consistent and
far-reaching reform path would be recommended," said Michelbach,
who voted against the bailout on Wednesday. "This will set
Greece back again."
But others in Germany took a more positive view.
"The resignation of Prime Minister Tsipras is a good
economic news for Greece and for Europe," said Marcel
Fratzscher, head of the DIW economic institute in Berlin.
"The odds are good that new elections will bring a more
competent and pro-European government into power," Fratzscher
added, though he noted there would be some uncertainty in the
short-term.
(Written by Paul Carrel, Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia
in London and Gernot Heller in Berlin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)