By Karolina Tagaris and Deepa Babington
ELEFSINA, Greece/ATHENS, July 1 Georgia Golemi,
a pharmacy owner, plans to oppose international bailout terms in
a Greek referendum on Sunday, while Michalis Fioravantes, a
state-funded teacher, says he will vote for them.
Their stances, counterintuitive in the bitter debate over
market reforms raging between Greece and its creditors, show how
unpredictable the vote is likely to be in a country where
financial disintegration has blurred traditional distinctions.
Greece's creditors say the reforms they are seeking should
stabilise its finances by making it easier to do business and
cutting back a public sector they consider too big a drain.
That should encourage people like Golemi to vote yes and
Fioravantes to vote no.
But Golemi says competition from nearby supermarkets under
liberalisation measures imposed in return for earlier bailout
aid are driving her business to the wall.
She now keeps the pharmacy open 13 hours a day to make ends
meet, afraid to raise prices to improve her margins because
people in her town outside Athens, where almost every shop on
the main street is boarded up, cannot afford to pay more.
"I will vote no because I used to believe, when I started
studying, that I would have a better life. I've reached 50 and
realise that this better life does not exist," she said.
Fioravantes for his part, fears a no vote will mean he will
not be able to get hold of the medicine he needs: daily
injections of an imported drug to treat his multiple sclerosis.
His salary has been cut by a third over the past five years
from 1,250 euros to 888 euros, but the closure of banks and
imposition of capital controls in recent days has made him think
things could get worse if Greece rejects the bailout, something
its creditors say would be a vote to leave the eurozone.
"I'm afraid we're not going to have any salary at all if we
leave the euro."
OPINION SHIFTS
In a poll released on Wednesday, 54 percent of Greeks showed
that they would heed the advice of leftist Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras and vote against new tough conditions for
financial aid in the hope that creditors would compromise.
But a breakdown of the results of the poll, taken from
Sunday to Tuesday, showed Greeks' resolve to vote against the
bailout terms eroding after Monday's shutdown of the banks.
Since then, people have been waiting in long lines at ATMs
to take out their daily ration of 60 euros a day, the
government's new limit on bank withdrawals, as rumours swirl
that banknotes are running short. Analysts say the yes camp
could gain momentum over the next few days.
Tens of thousands of people have gathered in Athens over the
past two days to support each side.
The rallies urging a 'yes' vote, supported by the
conservative opposition, have drawn many working professionals
and pensioners, while the 'no' rallies have drawn many
unemployed and public servants.
Ultimately it depends on whether people feel they have
something to lose.
In Golema's town, Elefsina, northwest of Athens, home to
Greece's largest oil refiner, many people do not think they
have.
"The European Union doesn't care if I have money or not,"
says Leonidas Tsiros, who has spent his time drinking coffee and
smoking cigarettes in a cafe here since he lost his job in 2010.
"And I don't care anymore if we leave Europe," he said as
other men in the cafe backed him up with cries of "No!".
Both Tsiros and Golemi have daughters who plan to go abroad
to try to find work, leaving family and friends behind a town
where more than one in four people are without a job - higher
than the national average. Dozens of factories have shut and
hundreds of workers at the shipyard have staged frequent
protests due to months of unpaid wages.
"That's what we've been going through, 600 families, for
five years now," said Dimitris Mavronasos, a 42-year-old
shipyard worker, who says many of his colleagues are sleeping in
their cars in the parking lot.
HISTORY LESSONS
In Athens, for many people things are not much better, but
Fioravantes and others supporting a "yes" vote conjure visions
of wartime conditions if the bailout is rejected.
"It will take Greece back to the times of my father and
mother who lived during the German occupation," he said. "I grew
up listening to stories of hunger and death. If we leave the
euro, this will happen in a different form but the outcome will
be the same."
Vaso Katsakiori, 40, a small business owner, has similar
fears. As co-owner of a market research firm that is
commissioned to do surveys for telecom and other companies, she
has gradually lost business as Greece lurched into its latest
impasse with creditors.
Her firm had about 10 projects on the go a few months ago
but that shrank to about 6 over the past month and then on
Monday - the first day of bank closures - all her clients called
to say they were freezing all the projects. "It's like being in
a pre-war period," she said.
Many others at a pro-euro rally this week said Greece needed
to stay in the euro for future generations.
"I'm demonstrating for the future of my kids and their
future. We believe in Europe, we trust Europe and we want
Europe. Our life is in Europe so we're going to vote yes," said
Alexandros Stavrou, 42, who came to the rally with his eight and
six-year-old children.
In Elefsina, a grass-roots crowd was gathering as well.
Dinos Roussis, an engineer who owns a business that repairs
refrigerators, says his town could not afford real flyers and
banners to push for a no vote. So he took some A3 paper,
scribbled NO slogans on it, and made 1,500 copies which he
handed out at the local market.
Roussis, a tall man with a wide smile, says he has had to
downsize his business over the past five years, firing eight
people. He is keeping the company going, so he doesn't have to
fire the last two.
He says it is a matter of pride for Greece - a country that
withstood war occupation and a military junta - to stand up to
creditors' demands.
"We lived through the junta, we fought it. Historically and
logically I will vote no."
"I'm not scared of leaving the euro. Greece and Europe
existed long before the euro and they will after the euro. The
(end of the) euro is not the end of the world."
(Writing by Alessandra Galloni; editing by Philippa Fletcher)