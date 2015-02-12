* EU's Juncker asks tough questions of euro zone leaders
* Debt crisis shows bloc's weakness as single currency area
By Francesco Guarascio and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Feb 12 The euro zone needs fundamental
changes to the way it is run or faces endemic unemployment and
the trap of low economic growth for years to come, the European
Union's chief executive told the bloc's leaders on Thursday.
In a presentation, European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker called for a deepening of the cooperation that underpins
the 19-member currency area, despite the reluctance of countries
to cede more sovereignty to EU institutions.
"There is a need to move gradually towards concrete
mechanisms for stronger economic policy coordination,
convergence and solidarity," said the presentation note handed
out to EU leaders by Juncker and seen by Reuters.
Juncker warned that a failure to act would trap the euro
zone in a scenario of low growth, depressed consumer prices and
a limited ability to create jobs because "the legacy of
accumulated imbalances remains painfully visible".
He challenged leaders to answer uncomfortable questions such
as whether the euro zone eventually needs a finance ministry, a
once unthinkable idea that the 2009-2012 debt crisis pushed
leaders to consider.
But the euro zone's German-led integration process first
launched at the height of its crisis has lost momentum since the
European Central Bank stepped in decisively to stop the break-up
of the bloc in July 2012.
The debate on integration has been complicated by some EU
states pushing their national agendas. Germany sees the process
as a way to toughen budget rules. Britain sees an opportunity to
renegotiate its own position in the EU through treaty change
needed for euro zone reform.
The bloc has taken many steps, including toughening its
budget surveillance, setting up an emergency lending fund and a
banking union with an agency to shut failing euro zone banks.
But Juncker, in coordination with ECB President Mario
Draghi, European Council President Donald Tusk and Eurogroup
President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, wants to go further. EU officials
aim to present a report on that at an EU summit in June.
In his eight-page presentation, Juncker asked 12 questions,
including: "What instruments are needed in situations in which
national policies continue to go harmfully astray?"
That appeared to be a question partly directed at France, a
long-running concern for the European Commission. The Commission
has told Paris to cut public spending and reform its economy.
