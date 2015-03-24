(Adds name of government spokesman)
ATHENS, March 24 Greece will present its
proposed package of reforms to its euro zone partners by next
Monday in hopes they will release much needed cash, its
government spokesman said on Tuesday.
"It will be done at the latest by Monday," government
spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told Mega TV.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday but it was unclear
if they had narrowed differences on economic reforms Athens must
implement to win urgently to get fresh aid from its creditors.
Sakellaridis said the package of reforms Athens will propose
will not contain recessionary measures but structural changes.
He said Tsipras and Merkel on Monday discussed the outline
of the reforms but did not go into depth.
"I believe points of convergence were found," Sakellaridis
said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)