ATHENS, March 26 Greece's economy minister said
on Thursday he believed the government would reach a deal with
its euro zone peers on planned reforms next week, unblocking the
necessary funding for the cash-strapped country.
"I believe that at the beginning of next week we will have
an agreement on the package of reforms the Greek government is
proposing and on the funding of the country," George Stathakis
told Antenna TV
The government has promised to deliver a full list of
planned reforms by next Monday. It is not clear whether it will
include measures agreed by the previous government such as
privatisations and pension reform.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)