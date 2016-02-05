ATHENS Feb 5 Greece and its international
creditors will seek to conclude an assessment of the country's
bailout reforms by the end of this month, Finance Minister
Euclid Tsakalotos said on Friday.
"The main thing is that they (creditors) understand the
government's position of no cuts in pensions," Tsakalotos told
reporters.
"We are all focusing our efforts on completing the review on
February 26-28."
Mission chiefs of Greece's lenders, the European Commission,
the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and
EU's bailout fund were expected to return to Athens around Feb.
15. They have been in Athens for meetings for the past five
days.
(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)