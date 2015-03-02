ATHENS, March 2 Greece will outline the details of reforms agreed with its international lenders at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on March 9, the country's deputy prime minister said on Monday.

Athens secured a four-month extension of its financial rescue in February when its euro zone partners approved an initial list of reforms. The government was required to give further details by the end of April.

"(Greek Finance Minister Yanis) Varoufakis will present specific reforms at Monday's Eurogroup which are included in the government's agreement with its euro zone partners, as well as other reforms included in the government's programme," Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Draagasakis told reporters.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the head of the euro zone finance ministers' group, said on Monday that Greece's creditors could pay part of the 7.2 billion euros remaining in its bailout as early as this month if Athens starts adopting necessary reforms. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Renee Maltezou)