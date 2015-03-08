By Jan Strupczewski
| BRUSSELS, March 8
BRUSSELS, March 8 The reform outline sent by
Greece to euro zone ministers to unblock loans is "helpful", but
needs to be scrutinised by representatives of the country's
creditors, according to the head of the Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, whose group meets on Monday to discuss
Greece, was responding to a letter he received on Friday from
the new left-wing government in Athens asking for an immediate
resumption of talks with creditors.
It also described seven reforms it wants to launch to
achieve goals agreed to by the previous government.
Once steps to reach these goals are taken, Greece would
become eligible for more credit from the euro zone and the
International Monetary Fund, and its banks could again finance
themselves at European Central Bank open market operations.
But time is pressing because Greece will run out of cash
later this month.
"This document will be helpful in the process of specifying
the first list of reform measures," Dijsselbloem said in a
written reply to the Greek letter ahead of Monday's meeting.
Greece's main creditors are euro zone governments and the
IMF. They are represented in talks with Athens by three
institutions dubbed the troika - the European Commission, the
ECB and the IMF.
"The proposals described in your letter will thus need to be
further discussed with the institutions," Dijsselbloem wrote in
the letter, obtained by Reuters.
"Let me also clarify that in the course of the current
review the institutions will have to take a broad view covering
all policy areas," Dijsselbloem wrote.
His remarks refer to plans of the new Greek government to
replace some of the budget consolidation measures agreed to by
the previous government with different reforms.
Euro zone officials say such substitution is fine only if
the end result in budgetary terms will be the same.
Greece has asked for the discussions with the institutions
take place in Brussels to avoid the connotation of a loss of
sovereignty that visits to Athens by troika representatives over
the past five years have had for the Greek public.
Even the word troika is anathema to Greeks, hence the
references to the institutions.
"We have agreed that the discussions with the joint
institutions will take place in Brussels," Dijsselbloem replied
to the request. "Technical work to support this process will be
done on the ground in Athens."
If Greece reaches an agreement on reforms with the
creditors' institutions it could get 1.8 billion euros remaining
from the existing 240 billion-euro bailout.
It would also be eligible to get 1.9 billion euros that the
European Central Bank made in profits on buying Greek bonds.
"I would encourage you to work in close coordination with
the institutions with a view to achieve a speedy and successful
conclusion of the review," Dijsselbloem wrote.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)