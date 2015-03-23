By Jan Strupczewski
| BRUSSELS, March 23
BRUSSELS, March 23 Greece can choose its own
reforms to unblock the flow of loans from international
creditors and stave off bankruptcy, but it will have a hard time
avoiding privatisations and a pension reform because of their
budget impact, European officials said.
A new left-wing government and euro zone creditors agreed
last week that Athens would present within days a list of its
own reforms that must achieve similar fiscal results to the
measures agreed by the previous conservative-led cabinet.
"The last government did not complete the 'prior actions'
necessary for the final disbursement. Nothing has changed, the
prior actions are the same. But the measures can be changed if
they do not jeopardise debt sustainability," one euro zone
official said.
Which reforms to choose is politically sensitive because the
Syriza party of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras won a general
election in January on a platform of ending the policies of its
predecessors, including budget austerity and measures it regards
as recessionary.
If the creditors agree the substitute plans will achieve an
impact equivalent to the previously agreed measures, Greece
would get more loans from the euro zone and the International
Monetary Fund, averting bankruptcy and a possible euro exit.
The starting point for talks with the IMF, the European
Central Bank and the European Commission -- "the institutions"
-- is a long list agreed to by Tsipras' predecessors.
"They need to persuade the institutions that some of the
measures should not be undertaken - to be either dropped, or
supplemented by others," one senior euro zone official said.
Privatisation is likely to be one of the major hurdles,
officials said, because it was due to contribute 4 billion euros
to the budget this year alone. The Tsipras government does not
want to sell state assets, although it has agreed in principle
not to stop sales that had been initiated already.
A reform of the pension system is another sticking point,
where the EU is concerned about early retirement privileges and
the need to link benefits to the size of contributions.
Under the agreement with the previous government, Greece was
due to pass a law merging supplementary pension funds, but the
new government is strongly resisting that because it would
entail a further cut in pensions for many Greeks.
The creditors also want changes in the Value Added Tax
system to eliminate a reduced rate charged on Greek islands and
double the VAT for hotels to 13 percent. Athens says that would
hit tourism, its main revenue stream.
Other key reforms include an effective insolvency law for
individuals and companies, collective dismissal laws and ways to
quickly settle wage disputes, and energy price liberalisation.
Finally, officials noted that tax collection itself would
have to improve for the budget to function.
"I don't see how Greece's finances could come to order
unless they manage to considerably improve the tax collection
systems," a third official said.
The task is not made any easier by the fact that Greece is
running out of money and has little time to pick and choose
among the measures or to prepare new ones from scratch.
"They have a week or two at best," the senior official said.
Once Athens agrees on the list with its creditors and starts
implementing the changes, more loans could start flowing
gradually.
"This is where there can be flexibility, they can do it step
by step and get step by step money," the senior official said.
(Additional reporing by Deepa Babington in Athens; Reporting By
Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Taylor)