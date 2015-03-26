* Tsipras, IMF chief discuss progress of talks
ATHENS, March 26 Greece will present measures to
boost tax revenues and encourage investors as part of a reforms
list aimed at reaching a deal with lenders early next week to
unlock aid, the government said on Thursday.
After talks with EU leaders including German Chancellor
Angela Merkel in the past week, Athens said it would present a
package of reforms to its euro zone partners by Monday in the
hope of avoiding bankruptcy.
"I believe that at the beginning of next week we will have
an agreement on the package of reforms the Greek government is
proposing, and on the funding of the country," Economy Minister
George Stathakis told Antenna TV.
The reforms are a sensitive issue for Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras's left-wing government, which came to power in January
pledging to end austerity.
A source familiar with Greece's financial position told
Reuters on Tuesday Athens would run out of money on April 20
without new cash.
The list of reforms to be implemented by June would include
measures to boost tax revenues, improve investment sentiment and
make the judicial system more effective, government spokesman
Gabriel Sakellaridis told Greek radio on Thursday.
Despite pressure from European lenders to pursue pension
reforms, the government is not considering raising the
retirement age further to 67 years, Sakellaridis said.
In a boost for the government, a newly passed law that cuts
fines on overdue taxes is bringing in larger sums than expected
in its early days, he added.
A timetable for the implementation of reforms as well as a
cost-and-benefit analysis would be included in the list when it
is submitted, a government official earlier told Reuters.
Euro zone authorities have said Athens, which has been kept
afloat by EU/IMF bailouts worth 240 billion euros ($260
billion) since 2010, will not get any further aid until the
reforms are approved by the bloc's finance ministers.
Late on Wednesday, Tsipras talked by phone to International
Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde about the
progress of Athens' negotiations.
"They had a constructive conversation that focused on next
steps in taking forward the policy discussions related to the
IMF's continued support of Greece's reform programme," IMF
spokesman William Murray told reporters on Thursday.
