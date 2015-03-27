(Adds details on reforms list, Varoufakis tweet)
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, March 27 Greece has sent its creditors a
long-awaited list of reforms with a pledge to produce a small
budget surplus this year in the hope that it will unlock badly
needed cash, Greek government officials said on Friday.
The European Union and IMF lenders, informally called the
Brussels Group, will start discussing the list later on Friday,
a euro zone official said, although a Greek official said the
examination would begin on Saturday. Their approval, followed by
the blessing of euro zone finance ministers, will be needed for
Athens to unfreeze further aid and stave off bankruptcy.
Athens has not indicated whether the latest list will
contain a more far-reaching reform programme than a previous
list of seven reforms on broad issues ranging from tax evasion
to public sector reforms, which failed to impress lenders.
The new list includes measures to boost state revenues by 3
billion euros this year, but will not include any "recessionary
measures" like wage or pension cuts, a government official said.
The list estimates a primary budget surplus of 1.5 pct for
2015 - below the 3 percent target included in the country's
existing EU/IMF bailout - and growth of 1.4 percent, the
official said.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's left-wing government has
previously said the list will include measures to improve
investor sentiment, boost tax revenues, and judicial reform.
The government is also expected to address some form of
pension reform, though it has already excluded any attempt to
raise the retirement age or other sensitive measures that would
be viewed as cutting pension payouts for austerity-hit Greeks.
It is also expected to include labour reform aimed at
fighting the increase in unregistered workers, and also include
commitments to allow privatisations to proceed.
The government has rowed back on pledges made in its early
days to roll back asset sales, but it still wants to retain
management control after selling off stakes.
Athens needs to show its creditors it is committed to
structural reforms and that the measures will not derail its
budget. Though Athens remains at risk of bankruptcy without
fresh aid, publicly the mood in talks between Greece and its
lenders has improved in recent days after weeks of acrimony that
had raised the risk of a Greek euro zone exit.
France's Finance Minister Michel Sapin earlier urged Greece
on Friday to present detailed reform proposals to allow for a
deal with its euro zone peers.
The reforms list submission came as Greece's government
denied a report in Germany's Bild newspaper that its outspoken
finance minister Yanis Varoufakis was considering resigning.
A prominent figure in the Greek government who has won fans
and angered interlocutors with sharp-tongued attacks against
austerity, Varoufakis has kept a markedly lower profile in
recent days with fewer interviews and public appearances.
But he took to Twitter to deny the reports, saying: "Every
time the negotiations heat up, some new rumour of my
resignation, demise etc. springs up. Somewhat amusing..."
