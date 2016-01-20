ATHENS Jan 20 Ferries remained docked at Greek
ports and farmers poured milk onto the streets on Wednesday in
protest over plans to revamp Greece's pensions system, a
condition for the country's multi-billion euro bailout.
Public anger is growing over the leftist-led government's
drive to cut its costly pension bill by some 1.8 billion euros
this year, the equivalent of about 1 percent of national output.
Public and private sector workers plan a national walkout on
Feb. 4 but ship workers took early action on Wednesday by
starting a 48-hour strike that brought passenger shipping
activity in the seafaring nation to an effective standstill.
"This is a first response to the third (bailout) maelstrom,"
the Panhellenic Seafarers' Federation said in a statement. Under
reform proposals, their own contributions fund will be merged
with another, sparking concerns about lower pensions in future.
On the Aegean island of Naxos, where farming accounts for 50
percent of the local economy, farmers gathered at its port to
pour away milk. In the city of Thessaloniki in northern Greece,
farmers gathered with their tractors to protest.
"The government is planning to double our taxation ... and
triple our pension contributions. This is unacceptable, they
will exterminate us", said Vagelis Boutas, president of a
national committee coordinating the farmer protests.
"We will escalate our demonstrations from tomorrow," he told
Reuters.
Debt-ridden Greece has made many failed efforts in the past
decades to revamp its ailing pension system, the most expensive
in Europe as a percentage of economic output. Experts have in
the past warned it will collapse if left unchanged.
Pension reform is a particularly sensitive issue for the
Tsipras government, engaged in a delicate balancing act to push
through controversial reforms in a fractious parliament where it
has a slim majority of just three seats.
Athens signed up to a bailout deal with international
lenders last year worth up to 86 billion euros, yanking the
country from the brink of financial meltdown.
It has presented a plan which increases social security
contributions and recalculates future pensions but has also
promised to protect pensioners on whom entire households can
sometimes depend.
After tough negotiations and months of resistance to calls
by lenders, Tsipras agreed last year to implement a 2010 law
that included discouraging early pensions and raising the
retirement age.
(Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Gareth Jones)