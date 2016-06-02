ATHENS, June 2 Greek lawmakers will vote
Thursday on a set of extra measures demanded by the country's
international lenders before Athens can qualify for rescue
funds the country needs to pay off debts and state arrears.
Greece's government and its creditors - the European Union
and the International Monetary Fund - wrapped up most of the
reforms needed for the release of bailout cash last week. Some
loose ends need to be tied up, however, before Greece can get a
tranche of 7.5 billion euros ($8.40 billion).
"Today, we are concluding the first part of our government's
narrative, which was the bank recapitalisation, the conclusion
of the first review and reaching a debt deal," Finance Minister
Euclid Tsakalotos said before the vote.
After a week of talks, mainly caused by Greek resistance to
the unpopular reforms, some of the pending issues have been
postponed to September. Those are related to a broader pension
reform already enacted by Greece's parliament.
Thursday's vote takes in the rest. They include phasing out
an income-based benefit for pensioners by 2020 and selling a
minority stake in the power-grid operator ADMIE by the end of
October.
Compromises have already been reached on the sale of
non-performing loans guaranteed by the state and on a proposal
to limit seniority-based wages for police and the coast guard -
as Greece struggles with Europe's worst migrant crisis in
decades.
The government, which has a narrow majority of 153 lawmakers
in the 300-seat parliament, hopes the approval of the measures
will quell concerns about the country's fiscal progress, open
the way for debt relief and help its banks regain access to
cheap borrowing from the European Central Bank.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was scheduled to hold a
cabinet meeting later Thursday to discuss the negotiations and
the government's priorities.
"He is expected to take stock of the negotiations, explain
that the country is now turning a page and give the ministers
directions over the government's growth strategy," a government
official told Reuters.
Cash-strapped Greek banks, meanwhile, were waiting for a
meeting of the European Central Bank's decision-making body,
also on Thursday. They have been relying on expensive ECB
emergency funding, and they were hoping the central bank would
resume accepting Greek government debt as collateral.
But sources close to the matter told Reuters the ECB was
unlikely to restore their access to cheap funding, after the
delays in talks between the Greek government and its creditors
.
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas, editing by
Larry King)