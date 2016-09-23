ATHENS, Sept 23 Greece on Friday submitted to parliament a bill with reforms demanded by its foreign creditors in exchange for financial aid under the country's international bailout.

The bill includes measures to cut state spending on pensions, reform the country's electricity market and speed up privatisations. Athens has also promised to review bank boards to comply with rules on corporate governance.

The vote is expected on Tuesday, days before a meeting of euro zone deputy finance ministers on Greece's bailout progress which may unlock 2.8 billion euros of loans.

With 153 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist-led government is expected to pass the vote, which will also signal the conclusion of the country's first bailout review.

Representatives from the country's lenders - the European Commission, European Central Bank, European Stability Mechanism and the International Monetary Fund - are expected in Athens mid-October, to start a second bailout review which includes unpopular labour reforms.

Greece hopes to wrap up that review quickly and qualify for participation in the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme early next year.

But government officials, echoing Tsipras' pre-election pledges, have said that Athens is not willing to implement reforms that could lead to job losses and further wage cuts. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by Andrew Roche)