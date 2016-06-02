ATHENS, June 2 Greece expects the European
Central Bank to reinstate a 'waiver' allowing Greek banks access
to cheap funding after the official conclusion of its bailout
review, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday.
Tsipras also said he hoped Greece could take part in the
ECB's quantitative easing programme (QE) possibly as early as
July.
"We expect the waiver to be reinstated immediately after the
official conclusion of the bailout review and the meeting of the
Euro Working Group in the coming days, at the next ECB meeting,"
Tsipras told his cabinet.
"These two developments will really signal a liquidity
boost, which the economy needs," he said before a parliamentary
vote on prerequisites demanded by its international lenders in
exchange for bailout funds.
The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would wait
until Athens had tied up a number of loose ends in its agreement
with international lenders before reinstating the waiver.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou)