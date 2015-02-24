(Adds Schaeuble quotes, deputy economy minister)
BERLIN Feb 24 Germany's Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble has paved the way for a possible
parliamentary vote this week on a loan extension to Greece,
Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.
Schaeuble requested the vote in a letter to the president of
the Bundestag lower house, Norbert Lammert. The document makes a
vote contingent on reform proposals from Greece being accepted
by the European Central Bank, European Commission and
International Monetary Fund, the daily newspaper said.
"Provided Greece avows its obligations and provided there is
an agreement in the eurogroup (of finance ministers), the German
government would be in favour of the proposed extension,"
Schaeuble wrote.
"This petition is being made on the condition that Greece
submits a list of reform measures and the three institutions
give their opinion on whether these measures provide a
sufficient basis for a successful conclusion of the programme."
Greece sent a list of economic reform plans to European
institutions and the IMF at around midnight, a source close to
the European Commission said on Tuesday..
Schaeuble's spokesman Martin Jaeger said on Monday that euro
zone finance ministers would discuss the reforms in a telephone
conference on Tuesday. Berlin expected it to be "coherent and
plausible".
Germany, the biggest contributor to Greece's two bailouts
totalling 240 billion euros, insisted earlier that any extra
spending by Athens had to be offset by savings or higher taxes.
Greece's leftist government staged a climbdown on Friday to
win the four-month extension of its bailout, which had been due
to expire on Feb. 28. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had promised
to scrap the programme when he won election last month.
A deputy German finance minister, Steffen Kampeter, said in
an interview with Bavarian Radio BR on Tuesday he believed
parliament would vote in favour of the loan extension provided
the conditions were met.
"If the Greeks deliver and the troika (group of lenders)
gives its blessing, it's quite possible that either all or
certainly most of the parties represented in parliament would
vote in favour."
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by John Stonestreet)