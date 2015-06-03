(Recasts, combining Schaeuble, Merkel, spokesmen comments)
BERLIN, June 3 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble on Wednesday played down any hopes for a quick deal to
unlock much-needed cash for Greece, saying a first glance at new
reform proposals submitted by Athens indicated little had
changed.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras heads to Brussels later
on Wednesday to discuss reforms which creditors insist he must
deliver to get funding to avoid a possible default.
Pointing to comments made last week that he did not share
Greek optimism about a deal, Schaeuble said the situation was
unchanged after he had seen Athens' latest reform plans.
"I have no information that anything decisive has changed in
terms of substance," Schaeuble, who has repeatedly adopted a
tough stance towards Greece, said at an event in Berlin.
Greece's latest offer calls for a budget surplus before
interest payments of close to, but just short of, creditors'
proposals for 1 percent this year and 2 percent next, sources
said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who held late-night talks
on Monday with French President Francois Hollande and the chiefs
of the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund, said on Wednesday that lenders were
working hard with Greece to clinch a deal this month.
"We are working intensively and when I say we, that is
mainly the three institutions which have to reach an agreement
with Greece, present it to the Eurogroup and then the Eurogroup
will make a decision," Merkel told a news conference.
"All the work we are doing ..is directed at helping (to
ensure) completion in the agreed time frame," Merkel added
during a joint news conference with Egypt's president.
Greece has four payments to make to the IMF in June.
A spokesman for Germany's finance ministry said a telephone
conference of euro zone deputy finance ministers planned for
Wednesday had been postponed until Thursday.
Berlin is at pains to show it is not dictating terms to
Athens and Merkel's spokesman stressed it was up to Greece and
its lenders, not the leaders of Germany and France, to reach any
agreement to disburse frozen aid to Athens.
"The decision (...) will not be taken in talks between the
chancellor, the French president and Mr Tsipras, but will be
taken in an agreement that must be decided among the three
institutions and the Greek government," Merkel's spokesman
Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.
(Reporting by Berlin bureau; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Gareth Jones)