BERLIN Aug 27 A Greek exit from the euro zone was a possibility and remains a threat if Athens does not fulfil the conditions of its third bailout agreement, the head of the European Stability Mechanism said on Thursday.

"This threat as a possibility must always be there and is still there," Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), told a news conference in Berlin.

(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)