BERLIN, March 6 Greece needs to pay back all the money it received from its euro zone partners rather than asking for debt relief, the head of the euro zone's rescue fund was quoted as saying on Friday.

"Greece must pay back these loans in full. That's what we expect and nothing has changed in that regard," Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism, told German business daily Handelsblatt.

Asked about Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' calls for a haircut, or debt restructuring, Regling said: "The new Greek government's communication has, at times, been irritating in recent days." (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin and Robin Pomeroy)