BERLIN, March 6 Greece needs to pay back all the
money it received from its euro zone partners rather than asking
for debt relief, the head of the euro zone's rescue fund was
quoted as saying on Friday.
"Greece must pay back these loans in full. That's what we
expect and nothing has changed in that regard," Klaus Regling,
head of the European Stability Mechanism, told German business
daily Handelsblatt.
Asked about Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' calls for a
haircut, or debt restructuring, Regling said: "The new Greek
government's communication has, at times, been irritating in
recent days."
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin and
Robin Pomeroy)