BERLIN, March 6 Greece needs to pay back all the
money it received from its euro zone partners rather than asking
for debt relief, the head of the euro zone's rescue fund was
quoted as saying on Friday.
"Greece must pay back these loans in full. That's what we
expect and nothing has changed in that regard," Klaus Regling,
head of the European Stability Mechanism, told German business
daily Handelsblatt.
Asked about Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' calls for a
haircut, or debt restructuring, Regling said: "The new Greek
government's communication has, at times, been irritating in
recent days."
Tsipras' demand for a debt cut contradicts the agreement the
Eurogroup made on Feb. 20, in which Athens reassured its euro
zone partners it would fulfil its obligations to all of its
creditors, Regling said.
He said a debt cut was neither necessary economically nor
feasible politically.
Regling said he was "extremely concerned" about the new
government's attempts to steer a different political course to
the previous government, which had been implementing reforms and
seen the economy return to growth.
He added that Greece needed to revamp its public
administration, health system, labour market and pension system
in return for European solidarity.
Regling also said Athens' behaviour was "unacceptable" when
it accused Spain and Portugal of conspiring against Greece on
Saturday.
