BERLIN, July 1 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said a Greek referendum planned for Sunday amounted to a choice between remaining in the euro or returning to the drachma.

Speaking during a visit to Berlin, Renzi urged Greece to press on with structural economic reforms, saying European fiscal rules must be respected by all members of the bloc.

The referendum "is about the drachma versus the euro," Renzi said. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)