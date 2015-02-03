ROME Feb 3 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday that Greece can reach a shared solution with European institutions in its effort to revive growth and ease the pain of strict debt repayment deadlines.

"I strongly believe that the conditions exist for Greece and European institutions to find common ground," Renzi told reporters after meeting new Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras at his office in Rome.

Greece is seeking to renegotiate its debt repayment programme with creditors.

While Renzi's words for Tsipras were mostly positive, he acknowledged that all countries "must do their own reforms" and said there were "differences of opinion on some themes". (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Larry King)