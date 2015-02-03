ROME Feb 3 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
said on Tuesday that Greece can reach a shared solution with
European institutions in its effort to revive growth and ease
the pain of strict debt repayment deadlines.
"I strongly believe that the conditions exist for Greece and
European institutions to find common ground," Renzi told
reporters after meeting new Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras at his
office in Rome.
Greece is seeking to renegotiate its debt repayment
programme with creditors.
While Renzi's words for Tsipras were mostly positive, he
acknowledged that all countries "must do their own reforms" and
said there were "differences of opinion on some themes".
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Writing by Steve Scherer;
Editing by Larry King)