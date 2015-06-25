BRUSSELS, June 25 Greece and its creditors will not reach an aid-for-reforms deal at a European Union summit on Thursday but an agreement will be found soon afterwards, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said.

"If you want my forecast there will not be a deal at the summit," Renzi said in Brussels before joining the start of the gathering, adding however that there would still be time for a solution to save Greece from default.

Greece risks defaulting on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.79 billion) debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund due by June 30 unless it agrees a deal to release fresh cash from its lenders. ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie)