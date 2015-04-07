(Fixes formatting in last paragraph)
BERLIN, April 7 Germany's economy minister
branded Greece's demand for 278.7 billion euros in reparations
from World War Two as "stupid" on Tuesday, while the German
opposition said Berlin should repay a forced loan dating from
the Nazi occupation.
Greek Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas made the
demand on Monday, seizing on an emotional issue in a country
where many blame Germany, their biggest creditor, for the tough
austerity measures and record high unemployment connected with
two international bailouts totalling 240 billion euros.
Sigmar Gabriel, who is economy minister and German vice
chancellor, called the demand "stupid", saying Greece ultimately
had an interest in squeezing a bit of leeway out of its euro
zone partners to help Athens overcome its debt crisis.
"And this leeway has absolutely nothing to do with World War
Two or reparation payments," said Gabriel, who leads the Social
Democrats (SPD), junior partner in the ruling coalition with
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.
Berlin is keen to draw a line under the reparations issue
and officials have previously argued that Germany has honoured
its obligations, including a 115-million deutsche mark payment
made to Greece in 1960.
A spokeswoman for the finance ministry said on Tuesday that
the government's position was unchanged.
Eckhardt Rehberg, a budget expert for the conservatives,
accused Athens of deliberately mixing the debt crisis and reform
requirements imposed by Greece's international creditors with
the issue of reparations and compensation.
"For me the figure of 278.7 billion euros of supposed war
debts is neither comprehensible nor sound," he told Reuters.
"The issue of reparations has, for us, been dealt with both
from a political and a legal perspective."
LEFT AND GREENS: BERLIN SHOULD PAY
But Greece's demand for Germany to repay a forced wartime
loan amounting to 10.3 billion euros found support from the
German opposition, with members of the Greens and the far-left
Linke party saying Berlin should cough up.
Both Manuel Sarrazin, a European policy expert for the
Greens, and Annette Groth, a member of the leftist Linke party
and chairman of a German-Greek parliamentary group, told Reuters
that Berlin should repay a so-called occupation loan that Nazi
Germany forced the Bank of Greece to make in 1942.
Berlin and Athens should "jointly and amicably" take any
other claims to the International Court of Justice, Sarrazin
said.
Groth went further, saying: "If you look at Greece's debt
and the European Central Bank's bond purchases every month, it
puts the figure of 278.7 billion euros into perspective."
She said the German government should, at the very least,
talk to Athens about how it came up with that figure.
"The German government's categorical 'Nein' certainly cannot
be allowed to stand. That's disgraceful 70 years after the end
of the war," Groth said.
Gabriel did say that Germany needed to keep asking itself
whether it had done enough in connection with World War Two.
He said that while the "Treaty on the Final Settlement with
respect to Germany" signed in September 1990 by the then-West
Germany and East Germany with the four World War Two allies had
put a "formal end" to the reparations debate, Germany could not
for the foreseeable future draw a line under its
responsibilities that arose from World War Two.
