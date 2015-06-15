(Adds European Commission spokesman, details from report)
ATHENS/BERLIN, June 15 Greece's government
denied a German newspaper report on a euro zone plan that
involves Athens imposing capital controls this weekend if it
fails to reach a deal with creditors this week, a government
official told Reuters on Monday.
A spokesman for the German government said he could not
confirm or deny the report. A European Commission spokesman
declined to comment on the report.
The German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung online edition said
that the euro zone had agreed on a contingency plan for Greece
that also involved imposing capital controls on Greek banks if
no cash-for-reforms deal is reached by the weekend.
However, the unsourced report also said that the Greek
government itself had to pass a special law to introduce such
capital controls.
The newspaper said "it became known in Berlin and Brussels"
that Greece's international creditors wanted to give Athens
another chance and see if the euro zone finance ministers could
clinch a deal by the end of the week.
If the finance ministers, who are scheduled to meet on
Thursday and Friday, are not able to seal an agreement, an EU
emergency summit should be convened in Brussels, possibly on
Friday evening, the report said.
At this summit, a political solution should be sought again,
the report said.
A French diplomat told Reuters when asked about the report
that there were "plenty of things that circulate", but no
meeting had been scheduled. "We'll see," the diplomat said.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas in Athens and Andreas
Rinke/Michael Nienaber in Berlin; Additional reporting by
Alastair Macdonald in Brussels and Elizabeth Pineau in Algiers;
Editing by Louise Ireland)