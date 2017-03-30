By Deborah Kyvrikosaios
| ATHENS, March 30
ATHENS, March 30 Crowds of protesters gathered
outside court chamber 7 in central Athens one recent Wednesday,
unfurling a huge banner before they moved swiftly to block the
entrance.
"No House in the Hands of Bankers" the banner read. In the
court a property auction was underway.
On any given Wednesday for the past four years, activists
have been taking their fight against austerity to the country's
civil courts, fighting for people driven into poverty as a
result of Greece's debt crisis and international bailouts.
Occasionally, skirmishes break out with police. But Greece
is a country where the right to protest is considered
sacrosanct, so the activists come back, week after week.
"People are fed up, they are exhausted from
being incessantly pounded by payments and debts," said Leonidas
Papadopoulos from the activist group Den Plirono, meaning I
Won't Pay.
Advocating civil disobedience, I Won't Pay emerged in 2012,
tapping into public anger with austerity imposed by the
European Union and International Monetary Fund in exchange for
bailout loans.
A loose collective of about 10,000 members, of which between
300 and 400 are regular activists, Papadopoulos says court
incursions of I Won't Pay have thwarted 4,000 auctions annually
over the past four years.
Reuters could not independently confirm the claim, but there
would have been plenty of opportunity given that home ownership
in Greece is about 75 percent, among the EU's highest, and
austerity has caused widespread failure.
Bad loans, or non-performing exposures (NPEs), reached 107.6
billion euros in the third quarter of 2016 at Greek banks, with
about 31 percent of that concerning housing loans, according to
the Bank of Greece.
Yet according to official data, auctions have in fact
fallen. From 43,000 in 2008 and a peak of 52,000 in 2009,
auctions fell to 16,000 in 2014.
Part of that is down to a 2010 law protecting primary
residences, allowing arbitration between creditors and lenders.
Papadopoulos says its also because of their activism.
But for some, it was too little, too late.
"OUR DREAMS ARE DEAD"
Electrician Vassilis Skopelitis was a casualty.
On a hot summer morning in 2016 a bailiff, locksmith and a
bank clerk turned up at his modest two-storey dwelling in an
Athens suburb to evict its occupants, including a bedridden 93
year old man.
"I asked where was he to go. They said they didn’t care,”
said Skopelitis, 55, of his now deceased father-in-law.
The family got a reprieve when local activists and a mayor
intervened, but he expects a new eviction attempt in coming
months.
With an income from a social benefit at 200 euros a month,
Skopelitis says bank payments are impossible. "I don't have
money to eat," he says.
When his electrical goods store started failing in 2009 he
couldn’t afford mortgage payments on a 160,000 debt for his
two-storey home.
In 2012, his home was confiscated by a bank, and the
following year banks foreclosed on the homes of his two adult
children also, left unemployed by the crisis. They now live with
him.
The stress of it all, he said, gave him a heart attack in
2015. And yet the phone bills and letters for payment persist.
Skopelitis's hopes are now pinned on getting a disability
pension so he could rent a home in the countryside and possibly
grow his own food. But he says he will resist leaving his home
for as long as he can.
"Our dreams have died.. Our dreams for life ... died with
this house."
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Michele
Kambas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)