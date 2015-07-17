ATHENS, July 17 Greek Labour Minister Panos
Skourletis is set to become energy minister to replace
Panagiotis Lafazanis, one of the hardline lawmakers in the
ruling Syriza party who rebelled in Thursday's bailout vote in
parliament, a government source said on Friday.
Lafazanis, a leading member of a leftist faction in Syriza,
was one of three ministers and deputy ministers to vote against
a tough bailout package Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agreed
with European partners on Monday.
His departure is expected to be announced as part of a wider
reshuffle that should see Deputy Labour Minister Dimitris
Stratoulis, who played a key role in pensions and Deputy Defence
Minister Costas Isychos both replaced.
Deputy Finance Minister Nadia Valavani, who also voted
against the bailout, resigned before the vote and is also
expected to be replaced.
