By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, July 17 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras sacked left-wing Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis
and two deputy ministers on Friday as he reshuffled his cabinet
following a party revolt against a tough new bailout deal
adopted this week.
The 40 year-old prime minister moved to clear out the rebels
after 39 Syriza hardline lawmakers refused to back the
government over the measures, which were demanded by European
partners as a pre-condition for beginning talks over a new
bailout.
The main economic ministries remain unchanged, with Euclid
Tsakalotos remaining in place at the finance ministry and George
Stathakis staying at the economy ministry.
But Labour Minister Panos Skourletis, one of Tsipras'
closest allies, will replace Lafazanis in the key energy
portfolio, where he will be responsible for sensitive
privatisation dossiers. Administrative Reforms Minister George
Katrougalos will take over at the labour ministry.
The reshuffle had been expected ever since the party
rebellion left Tsipras dependent on the votes of pro-European
opposition parties to pass the bailout deal but it is not likely
to change the uncertain overall outlook for the government.
Alongside Lafazanis, leader of Syriza's Left Platform, a
faction that was bitterly opposed to the bailout, Deputy Labour
Minister Dimtris Stratoulis and Deputy Defence Minister Costas
Isychos also lost their jobs.
Stratoulis was replaced by Pavlos Chaikalis, a former comic
actor from Syriza's right-wing coalition partners, the
Independent Greeks, in a slightly reworked portfolio.
Former Deputy Finance Minister Nadia Valavani, another
bailout opponent who resigned earlier this week before the vote,
was replaced by Tryfon Alexiadis, a leading member of Greece's
tax experts' union.
Christoforos Vernardakis, an academic, will become deputy
defence minister, while Syriza lawmaker Olga Gerovasili was
named government spokeswoman.
The new ministers are expected to be sworn in on Saturday.
Tsipras has ruled out immediate early elections before a
bailout deal is actually agreed, but Interior Minister Nikos
Voutsis said this week that elections may come in September or
October.
The reshuffle came on the same day German lawmakers gave the
go ahead for the euro zone to negotiate a third bailout for
Greece.
The reform package, including pension adjustments,
value-added tax hikes, an overhaul of collective-bargaining
rules and tight limits on public spending, was approved with 229
votes in the 300-seat chamber in the early hours of Thursday.
