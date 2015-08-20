March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will submit his resignation to the country's president later Thursday to clear the way for early elections on Sept. 20, a government official said.
Tspiras, elected in January, is expected to make a televised state address on Thursday evening.
Tsipras effectively lost his parliamentary majority after a rebellion by hardliners in his Syriza party who oppose a bailout agreement struck with international lenders.
(Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas, editing by Deepa Babington)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
NEW DELHI India could save as much as $60 billion in energy costs by 2030 and one gigatonne of carbon emissions between 2017 and 2030 by adopting more electric and shared vehicles, according to a report released on Friday by the country's leading think-tank.