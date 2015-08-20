Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras leaves his office at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will submit his resignation to the country's president later Thursday to clear the way for early elections on Sept. 20, a government official said.

Tspiras, elected in January, is expected to make a televised state address on Thursday evening.

Tsipras effectively lost his parliamentary majority after a rebellion by hardliners in his Syriza party who oppose a bailout agreement struck with international lenders.

