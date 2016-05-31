ATHENS, May 31 Greek retail sales by volume
dropped 1.6 percent in March compared to the same month a year
ago after an upwardly revised 6.8 percent slide in February,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
Retail sales were led lower by furniture and household
appliances, apparel, footwear, fuels and supermarkets, the data
showed.
Data on gross domestic product showed weakness in Greek
consumer spending in the first three months of the year, when
the economy contracted by 0.5 percent compared to last year's
final quarter.
Consumption declined 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in
January-to-March. Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the
end of June to stem a flight of deposits have weighed on the
sector.
The biggest fall in retail sales last year was recorded in
July when volumes fell 7.2 percent.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG
Retail Sales by -1.6 -6.8* -1.7 0.2 -4.4 -2.4 -3.3 -2.1
volume y/y
Retail Sales by -4.3 -7.6* -3.5 -0.2 -5.4 -3.6 -5.3 -3.8
revenue y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)