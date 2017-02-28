BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
ATHENS, Feb 28 Greek retail sales by volume fell 1.0 percent in December compared to the same month a year ago after an upwardly revised 4.0 percent increase in November, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday. Retail sales were led lower by drugs and cosmetics, fuels, apparel and footwear, the data showed. Data on gross domestic product showed Greece's economy contracted from October to December after two straight quarters of growth, with its performance in the last quarter of 2016 turning out worse than expected. The seasonally adjusted flash estimates showed a 0.4 percent decline in economic output in the fourth quarter. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE Retail Sales by -1.0 +4.0* +2.6 +2.4 -2.1 +9.5 -3.6 volume y/y Retail Sales by -1.3 +2.2* +1.4 +1.7 -2.5 +7.1 -5.2 revenue y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.