WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
ATHENS, July 29 Greek retail sales by volume dropped 6.4 percent in May compared to the same month a year ago after a downwardly revised 2.0 percent slide in April, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Retail sales were led lower by fuels, lubricants, apparel, footwear and supermarkets, the data showed. Data on gross domestic product showed weakness in Greek consumer spending in the first three months of the year, when the economy contracted by 0.5 percent compared to last year's final quarter. Consumption declined 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in January-to-March. Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the end of June last year to stem a flight of deposits have weighed on the sector. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT Retail Sales by -6.4 -2.0* -1.2 -6.8 -1.7 0.2 -4.4 -2.4 volume y/y Retail Sales by -8.0 -4.4* -4.0 -7.6 -3.5 -0.2 -5.4 -3.6 revenue y/y -------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.