ATHENS, Aug 31 Greek retail sales by volume dropped 3.6 percent in June compared to the same month a year ago after a downwardly revised 6.3 percent slide in May, statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday. Retail sales were led lower by fuels, lubricants, drugs and cosmetics, the data showed. Data on gross domestic product showed weakness in Greek consumer spending in the second quarter, when the economy expanded by 0.2 percent compared to the first three months of the year. Consumption declined 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in April-to-June. Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the end of June last year to stem a flight of deposits have weighed on the sector. ************************************************************** KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV Retail Sales by -3.6 -6.3* -2.0 -1.2 -6.8 -1.7 0.2 -4.4 volume y/y Retail Sales by -5.2 -7.9* -4.4 -4.0 -7.6 -3.5 -0.2 -5.4 revenue y/y -------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)