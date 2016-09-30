ATHENS, Sept 30 Greek retail sales by volume
rose 9.7 percent in July compared to the same month a year ago
after a 3.6 percent slide in June, statistics service ELSTAT
said on Friday.
Retail sales were led higher by apparel, footwear,
department stores, furniture and electrical appliances, the data
showed. Retailers launch seasonal discounts in July.
Data on gross domestic product showed weakness in Greek
consumer spending in the second quarter, when the economy
expanded by 0.2 percent compared to the first three months of
the year.
Consumption declined 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in
April-to-June. Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the
end of June last year to stem a flight of deposits have weighed
on the sector.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN
Retail Sales by +9.7 -3.6 -6.3 -2.0 -1.2 -6.8 -1.7
volume y/y
Retail Sales by +7.1 -5.2 -7.9 -4.4 -4.0 -7.6 -3.5
revenue y/y
--------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)