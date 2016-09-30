ATHENS, Sept 30 Greek retail sales by volume rose 9.7 percent in July compared to the same month a year ago after a 3.6 percent slide in June, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Retail sales were led higher by apparel, footwear, department stores, furniture and electrical appliances, the data showed. Retailers launch seasonal discounts in July. Data on gross domestic product showed weakness in Greek consumer spending in the second quarter, when the economy expanded by 0.2 percent compared to the first three months of the year. Consumption declined 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in April-to-June. Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the end of June last year to stem a flight of deposits have weighed on the sector. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN Retail Sales by +9.7 -3.6 -6.3 -2.0 -1.2 -6.8 -1.7 volume y/y Retail Sales by +7.1 -5.2 -7.9 -4.4 -4.0 -7.6 -3.5 revenue y/y -------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)