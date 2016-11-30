ATHENS, Nov 30 Greek retail sales by volume rose
2.6 percent in September compared to the same month a year ago
after an upwardly revised 2.1 percent drop in August, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.
Retail sales were led higher by department stores, books,
stationary and supermarkets, the data showed.
Data on gross domestic product showed a strengthening in
Greek consumer spending in the third quarter, when the economy
expanded by 0.8 percent compared to April-to-June.
Consumption grew 2 percent quarter-on-quarter in
July-to-September.
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL
Retail Sales by +2.6 -2.1* +9.5 -3.6 -6.3 -2.0
volume y/y
Retail Sales by +1.7 -2.5* +7.1 -5.2 -7.9 -4.4
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)