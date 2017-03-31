ATHENS, March 31 Greek retail sales by volume
fell 0.1 percent in January compared to the same month a year
ago after a 1.0 percent decrease in December, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Friday.
Retail sales were led lower by tobacco, foods, department
stores, furniture and household appliances, fuels, lubricants,
drugs and cosmetics, the data showed. Tax rates rose on tobacco,
certain beverages and tobacco in January.
Data on gross domestic product showed Greece's economy
contracted from October to December after two straight quarters
of growth, with its performance in the last quarter of 2016
turning out worse than expected.
The seasonally adjusted data showed a 1.2 percent decline in
economic output in the fourth quarter.
The long delay in concluding a bailout review has sparked
uncertainty, weighing on economic activity in the first quarter.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY
Retail Sales by -0.1 -1.0 +4.0 +2.6 +2.4 -2.1 +9.5
volume y/y
Retail Sales by +1.4 -1.3 +2.2 +1.4 +1.7 -2.5 +7.1
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)