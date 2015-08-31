* June-August retail sales seen down to 9.2 bln euros
* Capital controls, snap election hit consumer confidence
* Greek summer sales season weakest for years -association
* June retail sales down 1.7 pct - official data
ATHENS, Aug 31 Greek retail sales are expected
to drop by 12.7 percent in the three months to August, as
capital controls and a three-week bank closure hit consumer
spending in the summer discount period, Greece's retailers
association ESEE said on Monday.
Retail sales by revenue are expected to have fallen to 9.2
billion euros ($10.3 billion) in the June-August period from
10.6 billion in the same period a year ago, ESEE said.
Summer discounts from July 15 to the end of August failed to
lure shoppers whose confidence and ability to buy was hit by
capital controls imposed on June 29 and uncertainty after the
government called snap elections for next month, it said.
"Summer sales for 2015 have been the victim of an economic
and political 'Armageddon' with dramatic results for Greece's
retail sector," the head of the association, Vassilis Korkidis
said in a statement.
Former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras opted for snap polls,
aiming to consolidate his grip over his leftist Syriza party
which struggled with deep divisions after signing an
86-billion-euro bailout with the country's international
lenders.
Retail sales are seen down by 1.1 billion euros in July and
August compared to the same period last year, although demand
for food and fuel is expected to have surged in July as people
stocked up on basic goods fearing shortages. Sales of other
goods, such as clothing and footwear, nosedived, ESEE said.
The association forecast that retailers will not be able to
make up for the drop in revenue this year after what they said
was the worst summer sales season in recent years.
The latest official figures on retail sales were for June
and showed retail sales by revenue slipped 1.7 percent in June
compared with the same month in 2014.
Gross domestic product data released last week showed
resilience in Greek consumer spending, which rose 1.1 percent in
the second quarter and helped the economy expand by 0.9 percent.
Hit by the country's economic slump and record unemployment,
retail sales declined by about 40 percent over 2009-2014 due to
austerity policies imposed under the terms of Greece's
240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV
Retail Sales by -0.4 +4.1* -1.8 +1.0 -1.7 +0.6 -1.4 -1.3
volume y/y**
Retail Sales by -1.7 +2.4* -3.1* -0.6 -3.1 -1.8 -3.8 -1.4
revenue y/y**
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
Source: ELSTAT
($1 = 0.8898 euros)
