ATHENS, April 12 Greece will meet its bailout
obligations to the letter and expects its interlocutors to do
the same, spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said on Tuesday after
bailout talks were adjourned due to differences over fiscal
targets and reforms.
"The negotiation with the lenders should have been concluded
long ago, since the Greek government has submitted comprehensive
proposals which meet its targets," Gerovasili said noting that
the IMF stance was not helping conclude a deal in time.
"Greece has categorically stated that it will meet to the
letter the July (bailout) agreement, and underlines all those
involved in the negotiations should do the same."
(Reporting by Michele Kambas)