ATHENS, April 12 Greece will meet its bailout obligations to the letter and expects its interlocutors to do the same, spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said on Tuesday after bailout talks were adjourned due to differences over fiscal targets and reforms.

"The negotiation with the lenders should have been concluded long ago, since the Greek government has submitted comprehensive proposals which meet its targets," Gerovasili said noting that the IMF stance was not helping conclude a deal in time.

"Greece has categorically stated that it will meet to the letter the July (bailout) agreement, and underlines all those involved in the negotiations should do the same." (Reporting by Michele Kambas)